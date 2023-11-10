DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Tipp City animal sanctuary is looking for support in raising $100,000.

Our Farm Animal Sanctuary needs to raise the funds to help purchase a neighboring property up for sale. Not only does the farm need the space to expand, but they also don’t want to run into issues with new property owners.

The current owners purchased Aggy Road Farm in 2016. Three years later, they formed their sanctuary for rescued, unwanted, abandoned, and abused animals in 2019.

Their farm is home to horses, ponies, pigs, llamas, alpacas, chickens, and goats. Many of the cats and dogs on site are available for adoption.

In addition to fundraising, the farm is also welcoming volunteers, animal fosters, and donations of food and supplies. The farm hosted a fundraiser in October to help offset medical supply costs. They’re hoping the community comes together once more in benefit of the animals.

“I’d be thrilled. It gives us more land, some more hay to feed the animals because we’ve got a lot of animals that need to eat here and there’s always a need for, you know, more hay, more whatever space and I think it would just help enhance the ability for the organization to help more animals which is why we’re here,” said Gary Whitney, a volunteer at the sanctuary.

Our Farm Sanctuary is a 501 (c) (3) charitable organization, making all donations tax deductible. To make a donation, visit Our Farm Sanctuary’s website.

The deadline to raise funds is Nov. 15.