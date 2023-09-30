CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Around 15,000 people were expected to attend Centerville’s Fall Fest on Saturday at Stubbs Park.

This is the fifth year for Fall Fest, which is a joint effort between the City of Centerville and the Heart of Centerville.

“It’s just amazing, it’s a beautiful day and people are coming out and supporting their local community,” Heart of Centerville Director of Marketing Jessica Olson said.

The event featured food, music and free fall activities for kids, like hayrides and pumpkin picking.

Heart of Centerville creates a “vendor village” where small business owners that serve Centerville and Washington Township could set up for the community to browse what they have to offer.

“They love the opportunity to shop with our curated group of vendors who have everything from boutique clothes to handmade goods to home decor to vintage items,” Olson said.

With so many of people attending, Olson said the small businesses owners were looking forward to the boost fall fest brings.

“You would never get an opportunity to probably get your business and your brand out in front of so many people,” Olson said.

This was the first year that the event has been able to incorporate an Oktoberfest celebration. From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. there was free live music and beer provided by local breweries.