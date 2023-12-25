DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — According to Giving USA, charitable giving dropped by 10% from 2021 to 2022.

Experts say people feel more secure with their finances heading into next year; but current events around the world can ruin the positive gains made economically.

“Many are wondering, are we headed for more conflicts? Should we be conserving our resources because of higher inflation expected next year? And so that uncertainty tends to cast perhaps a dampening shadow on giving,” said Una Osili, Associate Dean for research and international programs at the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy.

Despite this outlook, Osili says most people feel more secure than they did a year ago at this time of year, an important factor when people think about giving to charities.

“End of the year is when most American families think about their giving, when they make their significant gifts, and family traditions are often centered around giving. We see that for all the different ethnic and racial groups that we study, that the holiday season is important for everyone,” said Osili.

According to Giving USA, individual giving declined by 6.4% in 2022 but giving by foundations and corporations made modest gains of about 2.5%.

Osili says it’s important to have a conversation with people on where the donation should go. Aside from money, donating time can yield impactful results.

“There are so many ways you can make a difference in your community, whether that’s through giving your time, giving your treasure, volunteering, or even advocating for the causes that you care about. This is really a perfect time,” said Osili.

Osili recommends having a plan for charitable giving, not just for the holidays, but year-round.