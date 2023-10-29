DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton’s largest outdoor Halloween party returned to the Oregon District for its 37th year.

The theme of this year’s Hauntfest was Sci-Fi, paying tribute to the curiosity of the unknown. The party was held on Oct. 28 throughout the Oregon District in downtown Dayton.

Hauntfest is the biggest fundraiser for the Oregon District Business Association. The goal is to put the money raised toward improvement efforts in the district throughout the year.

The event had live music and DJs, food trucks and vendors, and even street performers, like Killer Klowns from Outer Space, E.T., the Men in Black and plenty of others.

People also got the opportunity to win cash prizes in a costume contest, with several categories like Best Couple, Best Sci-Fi Costume, Group Costume and Overall Best Costume.

“It’s a lot of work that’s totally worth it,” said Kait Laughlin, Vice President of the Oregon District Business Association. “We love to throw a party down here. We’re the main entertainment district and we enjoy being that, so that’s why we continue to do it every year.”

The party started at 7 p.m. and finished up around 1 a.m., with hundreds of Halloween fans coming through the gates the entire night as they “fright for a night to party.”