DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Longest Table is about more than the food. It’s a chance to bring people together.

The Longest Table returned to Sinclair Community College on Sept. 20. The goal of the event was to bring people together for a free meal, and talk about the things that unite us.

The Longest Table has been going on since 2017, and this year, the event had record attendance with nearly 200 guests.

The Department of Diversity at Sinclair Community College hosts over 200 events a year to encourage students to engage with new people, especially students who want a break from social media interactions.

But the Longest Table is not just for students.

Pete Kossoudji, who is now 88 years old, remembers when the Sinclair campus was his childhood home. He says he can remember the sights of the homes and his past neighbors.

“It was heaven, pure heaven. And everybody knew everybody else. And we all had fun. No problems, no trouble. We talked to each other. We did everything,” Kossoudji said.