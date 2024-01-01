DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — According to a Forbes health survey, only 1% of all resolutions make it to the end of the year.

Danny Weathers, professor and interim department chair of marketing at Clemson University, says people have been making New Year’s resolutions for over 4,000 years.

Though the focus of those resolutions has changed over time, the pressure to make them hasn’t.

In the Forbes health survey, 62% of people said they feel they have to set one. But Weathers says completing resolutions comes down to creating habits that develop into streaks.

He says this is why most runners start their goals on Jan. 1, because more people are motivated to keep going.

“You don’t typically quantify how often you have a habitual behavior you do quantify how often you engage in a streak behavior. So, runners, Snapchat users, they can tell you how long their streak is or when it began,” said Weathers.

He says streaks are a way of performing a behavior that will hopefully lead to better health without much thought.

“Not all people are equally motivated by streaks. Some people need more structure than other people, and so people who have a high need for structure are motivated to maintain their streaks because the streak does provide structure to their daily lives,” said Weathers.

Weathers says it’s like buckling your seat belt every day.

“You don’t think about it. You get in your car, you buckle your seatbelt, you don’t keep track of how long or how many days you’ve buckled your seatbelt. Compare that to behavior like running a mile a day and a number of people have running streaks or Duolingo streaks or Wordle streaks,” said Weathers.

He also says it’s key to set parameters for your goals to define the behavior you want to sustain.