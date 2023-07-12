CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Around two dozen people attended a farming drone demonstration in Clark County on Tuesday, bringing a whole new meaning to the word “remote.”

Showing off what some farmers are calling a new era for agriculture and even the future of farming, the Tecumseh Land Trust hosted an agriculture drone demonstration on Tuesday. They discussed the advantages of drone use in farming, as well as the future potential for the technology.

A farming drone is larger than what you would typically see in a consumer drone and can apply seeds, fungicides and fertilizer. Drone operators at the demonstration said the technology has the potential to increase crop yield, efficiency and is better for the environment.

Eric Stegbauer with Beck’s Hybrid said, “For instance, like a field that a helicopter can’t get into because it’s got covered by too many tree lines or power lines or something like that. Well, that’s our niche. We can get them and do a good job.”

Although the drones are useful now, they still have a ways to go. Drone operators said that they are still working on improving the number of acres a drone can cover.

“We’ve had our bumps and bruises with it. A lot of it has to do with that we’re kind of rookies to it as well and we’re learning the process and learning what the machines can actually do and can’t do,” said Stegbauer. “The exciting thing is, is where does this thing go ten years from now.”