DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Foundry Rooftop is new to the Miami Valley, and they say they are making it their mission to support local nonprofits.

The Foundry is a new rooftop restaurant located at 124 Madison St., Dayton. Every month the restaurant will work with a different local charity, creating an impact by supporting the community.

The new campaign is called ‘Foundry Forward.’ Part of each meal served at the Foundry goes toward charity.

“All you have to do is just to come by and be able to have a wonderful meal that the Foundry is cutting for you,” Ian Legros, General Manager, said. “And 20% of your dinner will actually be donated to these organizations. And we’re really excited for the local community, if you haven’t been here, to come check us out.”

The first charity to kick off the new campaign is the Gala of Hope. They are an organization that supports cancer patients by offering financial services to those battling cancer.

But this isn’t the first partnership the Foundry has done with a local charity.

Last month, the Foundry donated proceeds from their dinner services to the Maui Lahaina Fires Chef Collective.

“We partnered with chef Jason Raffin, and he created a chef collaborative in Maui to help locals that were impacted by the wildfires,” Legros said. “His organization helped provide food, water, clothing, anything that the local community in Maui needed from the wildfires.”

Moving forward, after their partnership with Gala of Hope, the Foundry says they already have their next organizations picked out in time for the holidays.

“November, we’re partnering with House of Bread, in hopes to help raise funds for those who are in need of meals around the Thanksgiving holiday timeframe,” Legros said.

The Foundry is open for dinner from 4 to 11 p.m. from Monday through Thursday, and 4 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Check out the Gala of Hope’s website and the Foundry’s website for more information.