DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Foodbank is partnering with a popular delivery service app to make supporting the organization even easier.

In a partnership with Instacart, the Foodbank has joined the “Community Carts” campaign, which allows users to make donations to food banks right from the app.

How to make a donation to the Foodbank using Instacart:

  • Download and open the Instacart app
  • Select the Foodbank to support
  • Shop items off the Foodbank’s wishlist
  • Complete checkout and payment

Once shopping is complete, Instacart shoppers deliver the items directly to the Foodbank.