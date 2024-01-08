DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Foodbank is partnering with a popular delivery service app to make supporting the organization even easier.
In a partnership with Instacart, the Foodbank has joined the “Community Carts” campaign, which allows users to make donations to food banks right from the app.
How to make a donation to the Foodbank using Instacart:
- Download and open the Instacart app
- Select the Foodbank to support
- Shop items off the Foodbank’s wishlist
- Complete checkout and payment
Once shopping is complete, Instacart shoppers deliver the items directly to the Foodbank.