DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Foodbank is partnering with a popular delivery service app to make supporting the organization even easier.

In a partnership with Instacart, the Foodbank has joined the “Community Carts” campaign, which allows users to make donations to food banks right from the app.

How to make a donation to the Foodbank using Instacart:

Download and open the Instacart app

Select the Foodbank to support

Shop items off the Foodbank’s wishlist

Complete checkout and payment

Once shopping is complete, Instacart shoppers deliver the items directly to the Foodbank.