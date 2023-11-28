DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Today is Giving Tuesday, a day that promotes generosity around the world.

If you’re in the giving spirit today, The Dayton Foundation is offering the following tips for making safe and wise donations.

Do your research. If you are passionate about a certain issue or topic, the Dayton Foundation said to make sure you are researching the organization you are choosing to support.

Give with your head, not just your heart. Make sure you take the time to ensure that the charity you are choosing to give to is legitimate. The Dayton Foundation said to be mindful of red flags including asking for payment via wire transfers or gift cards and being asked to act quickly.

Don’t put strings on your gifts. The Dayton Foundation suggests making sure your donation has no restrictions so the organization can use the funds wherever they are needed most.

Make a bigger impact. Donations can make a more significant impact when pooling your gift with others, according to the Dayton Foundation.

Engage the entire family in giving. Although they may not be donating, the Dayton Foundation suggests including your children and grandchildren in discussions and decisions about giving to charities.

