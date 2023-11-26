DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A 15-year-old was shot in the chest in Dayton on Saturday night.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a call came in at 5:41 p.m. on Nov. 25 regarding a shooting. The incident took place on Willowwood Drive, near Edwin Joel Brown Middle School.

A 15-year-old was shot in the chest during the incident. The victim was transported to the hospital and is reportedly stable.

Police on scene say they believe there are two suspects, who fled on foot. They do not know what led up to this shooting and are still gathering information on the suspects.

This incident is under investigation by Dayton detectives.