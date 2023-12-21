DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local high school’s ROTC cadets are spreading cheer in their community, something they do annually.

Each holiday season, the group collects food and toys to donate to those in need.

This year, they raised $4,652, donating 20 bags of groceries to 10 different families.

“It feels really good because as our major says, like your best isn’t your best. Like you can always go the extra mile, and especially if it’s for our community and for the people that we see on a daily basis, going the extra mile is what they truly need for life,” said Chloe Turner, ROTC Commander at Tecumseh High School.

Recently, the students also hosted their annual Trunk-or-Treat, and did a Bataan Death March, where they took part in a 14-mile run or hike to raise money for Honor Flight.