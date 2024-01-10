DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

Tonya Folks, COO at Oasis House, told 2 NEWS this awareness month is a great opportunity to have conversations that are complex and hard to talk about.

“There’s a reason we say human trafficking is hidden in plain sight,” said Folks.

The Oasis House supports survivors of sexual exploitation and has been fighting human trafficking for years. Folks says often times, the cases aren’t what you may think.

“For instance, sex trafficking appears very often as voluntary prostitution. So, people just say, Oh, well, that’s just prostitution. And they go on about their business,” said Folks.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the definition of human trafficking is “involving the use of force, fraud, or coercion to obtain some type of labor or commercial sex act.” Folks adds that human trafficking is the beginning of sex and labor trafficking.

“So, what’s the red flag? Well, what’s their vulnerability. Because of its poverty. And it’s going to be new stuff, right? But if it’s child sex abuse, it could be, are they an alcoholic? That’s a vulnerability. Are they already in the sex industry? That’s a vulnerability,” said Folks.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says traffickers are not always strangers. They can be friends, peers and even family members.

“There was research that came out in 2020 that covered 17 states, almost 1700 cases, a third of which involve children. And the top four traffickers were mom, dad, stepdad or mom’s boyfriend, and uncle,” said Folks.

Folks says the Miami Valley has made strides thanks to their tasks forces in the area, but legislation could be better because of a loophole in Ohio law.

That loophole allows people to operate massage parlors without a license as long as they don’t claim to be medicinal or therapeutic. Experts say this could give the opportunity for criminals to set up fronts for human trafficking.

The City of Springboro wrote an ordinance to that loophole, requiring anyone offering massages to be licensed by the state.

Tomorrow, the Southwest Ohio Human Trafficking Conference takes place tomorrow at the Dayton Masonic Center at 9 a.m.