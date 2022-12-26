Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new study has found that 25 percent of Americans want to completely change careers in the new year.

The study done by one poll shows that the average American is even willing to do two more years of school for it. It also found 33 percent of people wanting to switch roles within the same job field.

The top job sector choices that people wish to switch into were found to be technology and engineering.

Incentives such as better pay and more flexible work schedules are motivating those who want to make this change.