DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — High school juniors from eight local schools had the opportunity to be a part of a program to create a wellbeing for the community for the future.

According to a release, students were able to meet and participate with three area non-profit organizations in the “22nd Annual Junior Leadership Dayton Program” on Friday, Feb. 3. Students received the opportunity to take tours of different facilities and hear what the various organizations are seeing in the community.

At the beginning of the day, juniors were able to go inside of Daybreak and take a tour starting at 8:30 a.m. Daybreak is a facility for children and teenagers that are homeless and vulnerable.

Three other locations students were able to tour were Habitat for Humanity, Clothes That Work! and eventually ended the day off at El Puente Educational Center.

Around the time students toured Clothes That Work!, high schoolers had lunch, plus heard from a guest speaker from University of Dayton, Ashley Wright. Wright is the director of the Educational Equity and Volunteer Program at the University of Dayton.

The leadership group focuses on needed topics throughout the program to make students prepared for when they are out in the community, like showing caring, honesty, respect and responsibility.

Students from Alter, Carroll, Centerville, Fairborn, Kettering Fairmont and Oakwood high schools participated in the experience. Horizon Science Academy and Dayton Regional STEM also had students from their educational buildings at the event Friday.

The annual event was made possible by program sponsors: The Dayton Foundation, Wright State University and the YMCA of Greater Dayton.