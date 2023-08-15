DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Remember when cutting the cable cord meant saving money with streaming services?

A new report by the Financial Times says streaming costs are now higher than cable packages.

The cost of all streaming platforms has now hit $87 a month compared to an equivalent cable package of $83.

The reasoning behind this is that streaming services have jacked up their prices by as much as 75 percent to avoid going out of business.

Experts say many of them were starting to ‘crash’, and take on huge losses, adding that the lower prices to lure in new customers were unsustainable.