DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new exhibit explores the world of steampunk through interactive galleries.

“Discover Steampunk: A Fantastical Hands-On Adventure” will be a limited-time exhibit at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. The exhibit is free to all visitors and available from Sept. 24-Dec. 10.

Steampunk is a movement and an aesthetic inspired by Victorian industry and steam power. The exhibit highlights STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) education through interactive galleries.

Students, families and individuals can explore and learn about steampunk through various activities within the gallery.

The Air Force Museum is located at 1100 Spaatz St. in Fairborn. Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The exhibit is located in the museum’s fourth building.