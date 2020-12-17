Stay-at-home advisory, 10 p.m. curfew could be swamping restaurants

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN)– With Montgomery County’s Stay at Home Advisory now extended to Jan. 2, some businesses say it will continue to put a strain on them financially.

“I think people are hearing it, I’m not too sure if they’re listening to it,” said Nick Brandell, manager at Jimmie’s Ladder 11.

Brown Street’s Jimmie’s Ladder 11 staff say the 10 p.m. curfew in addition to the advisory has put a strain on them on top of the pandemic burden, but they’re getting creative to keep employees on the payroll.

“It’s a fine line to walk, we have to figure out how to get creative and find new opportunities for our employees to stay employed,” said Brandell. “Right now we’re able to do it, but for how long, we don’t know.”

In Wednesday’s Montgomery County Board of Health meeting, Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper said the extension decision was made by all health departments across the state, even with the vaccine rollout the virus is still spreading at an alarming rate.

“We all agreed to move forward and align with the stay at home tonight order,” said Cooper. “It’s my understanding that all the urban health departments across the state are extending their health advisories till Jan. 2nd as well. It’s very much needed based on the continued spread of the virus.”

Restaurant owners say the combination of curfew and advisory feels like a mountain of challenges, but in the end, the community’s health is the priority.

“People are still going to live their lives a little bit but we all need to exercise extreme caution and we do the best we can here by making people feel comfortable,” said Brandell.

Public Health also opened a survey for Montgomery County residents to get their take on the new COVID-19 vaccines. The short survey is open indefinitely and is done anonymously, in which PIO Dan Suffoleto hopes will create open communication with the community.

For more information on the survey, click here.