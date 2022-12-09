Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — St. Vincent De Paul of Dayton needs your help to give care and supplies to those in need this holiday season.

The shelter and donation center cares for over 500 people each night, and to help that many people, it relies on public donations and volunteers.

Items that they are looking for include twin sheets, winter clothes, coats and personal items, such as shampoo, diapers and deodorant.

“We are in sync with our community. We love them,” Diane Almanza, Manager of Hospitality at St. Vincent de Paul said. “They are so good to us for donations. Almost everything I need to take care of our guests comes from our community through donations.”

You can learn more about how to make a donation to St. Vincent de Paul here.