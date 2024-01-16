DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As more people look to escape the bitter cold, homeless shelters across the Miami Valley are seeing more traffic.

St. Vincent de Paul says they’re willing to house anyone who needs shelter this week. They say they’re stocked up and prepared for anyone who comes through their doors.

“We don’t have a capacity; we have plenty of space. So that’s why I’m here to invite any and all of our neighbors in the Miami Valley that have a need. Come find us at St. Vincent de Paul,” said John King, assistant director of mission advancement at St. Vincent de Paul.

Rooms, meals and volunteers are available to support those looking for long-term housing. St. Vincent de Paul shelter is available for women and families at 120 W. Apple St.

The men’s shelter is located at 1921 S. Gettysburg Ave.

For more information, call 937-222-555 or visit their website.