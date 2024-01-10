SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) — Springboro’s snowplow names were revealed last September, and now they’re ready to hit the roads ahead of the anticipated winter weather.

More than 160 submissions were received by the city last year. All 14 vehicles in the city’s snowplow fleet have been assigned one of the selected names.

The snowplow names include:

Seymour Pavement

Sleetwood Mac

CTRL SALT DELETE

Snowbi-Wan Kenobi

Snow Burrow

Fast & Flurious

Blizzard of Oz

Alice Scooper

Clark Blizwold

The Big LePLOWski

Catch My Drift

Clearopathra

Snow Force Once

Each snowplow has its name on display on the side of the vehicle. The trucks have all been serviced and salt ordered. The city says they’re prepared for the worst.

“Winter events are never the same, there are never two events that are exactly the same, so we always try to prepare…or at least we try to at the service department, we try to prepare for worst possible scenario and hope for the best,” said Vince Murphy, director of service in Springboro.

Murphy also says he’d rather they be overprepared than underprepared.

If you’re heading to Springboro, check one of the city’s three 24/7 live feed cameras online to get a real-time look at road conditions.