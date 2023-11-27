DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — What started as a stop for last minute Thanksgiving necessities turned into a night that changed victims’ lives forever.

The City of Beavercreek says two of the four victims have been released from the hospital. The other two, though stable, remain hospitalized.

Channel 2 spoke with the husband of one of the victims, Terry Swain.

His wife Tiara Taylor Swain went to the Beavercreek Walmart to get supplies for their Thanksgiving meal. She was looking for those items when Bejamin Charles Jones shot her.

Her husband says she was rushed to Miami Valley Hospital where she has undergone three surgeries since that night. She lost a kidney, part of her liver, and now has extensive back issues. Her husband says she has no feeling in her feet, but they’re hoping that comes back in time.

Swain says he and his wife have spoken only briefly about what happened that night, but she is handling things well.

“Right now. She appears to be really strong about it and she appears to know what happened and why it happened. You know, she doesn’t get offended or angry when we talk about it in a room when we’re in there doing some other stuff. So, she’s dealing with it really well,” said Swain.

He shared his appreciation for the support they’ve received from the community as he does his best keeping it together as she recovers.