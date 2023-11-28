WEST CARROLLTON, OHIO (WDTN) – It’s a sunny winter day, you are driving on the highway, and all of a sudden you can’t see the road in front of you. You are in a snow squall.

These short-lived storms are very intense, dropping heavy snow with gusty winds causing whiteout conditions. They usually last under an hour and are often associated with strong cold fronts that move through.

Get the forecast and warnings before heading out to help you avoid ending up on slick roads.

“Make sure that you reduce your speed and you turn on your headlight. In a matter of seconds, you can really go to unrestricted visibilities, can change to near zero. Leave extra time if you must travel during snow squall and can’t delay travel,” said Ashley Novak, National Weather Service Wilmington meteorologist.

Snow squalls are infamous for causing large pileups on the highway. The number of fatalities in those crashes prompted the National Weather Service to unroll snow squall warnings in 2018.

“Unfortunately, there are quite a few winter weather related fatalities that occur, and in 2022, there were actually across the country more weather fatalities associated with winter weather than even tornadoes,” said Novak.

You should avoid snow squalls at all costs, as no area on the highway is safe from a sliding vehicle. Speed is the number one factor in why these large pileups occur.