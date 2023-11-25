DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The day after Black Friday is another big shopping day, this time designated to supporting locally-owned businesses.

On Nov. 25, many business owners look forward to the boost Small Business Saturday brings.

Small Business Saturday is one of the most important days of the year for the small shops that line our downtowns and main streets — the money made on this day has the power to keep them afloat all year long.

“Holiday shopping is top tier here,” said Laeina Lovelace Musa, Entrepreneur’s Shoppe manager.

The Entrepreneur’s Shoppe on W. Third Street in Dayton has a little bit of everything. That’s because there’s clothing, accessories, makeup and more from 26 different small business owners, all in the same place.

“The Entrepreneur’s Shoppe is what pushed me to like, really do my thing. It’s really turning into something big and it’s thriving,” said Musa.

It’s not the shop growing these small businesses, it’s the support from the community.

“With you supporting a small business in your community, you’re keeping your money in the community, and you’re helping out a small business so they can grow,” said Jalica Corley, another manager of the Shoppe.

There are more than 32 million independent businesses in the U.S., according to the Small Business Administration. Just this year, 34 new small businesses opened in downtown Dayton.

“It’s a great opportunity to not only get some of your holiday shopping done and get some unique gifts, but also be part of the downtown vibrancy that we all love,” said Katie Meyer, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership.

The SBA says it’s estimated spending during last year’s Small Business Saturday reached an estimated $17.9 billion dollars.

And Small Business Saturday isn’t just for the brick and mortar stores. There’s plenty of local business owners who run their shops primarily online.

Like Nicole Baker from Centerville, who makes a wide array of custom gifts at Anchored Custom Designs.

“You can see a direct impact on somebody that you know, rather than shopping with a big business where it won’t make as much difference to them,” said Baker. “For a small business, it really does mean a lot when you shop small.”