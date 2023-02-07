DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new study has found that taking sleeping medication may increase the chances of dementia among some people.

Researchers from the University of California studied the data of approximately 3,000 elderly people averaging 74 years old. The volunteers in the study did not have dementia but consumed sleeping pills.

Over time, analysts found that 20 percent of the participants developed dementia, with the higher number among white participants.

White volunteers had a 79 percent higher risk of developing the disease compared to others in the group who rarely, or never, consumed sleeping pills.

Researchers say future studies are needed to provide clarity on the cognitive risks and rewards of sleep medications.