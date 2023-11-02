DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton nonprofit helping women who are victims of sex trafficking is looking to raise money to continue its mission.

The Sidewalk Soldiers were founded in 2016. In February 2023, they opened the Safe Haven Drop-in Center at 526 Xenia Avenue where women can go for help with basic needs, peer support, and case management.

“It’s just a safe place for them to have a respite,” says Gabby Morgan.

Gabby is on the Sidewalk Soldiers Board of Directors.

“I think it’s a really rewarding position to see women go from a lifestyle that’s really risky, unsafe, to really building a new life for themselves,” says Gabby.

The Sidewalk Soldiers are the boots on the ground, helping victims and survivors of trafficking and exploitation get on their feet through education, intervention and prevention.

“We reach women on our street outreach, and then they come in and build these relationships with our workers here,” describes Gabby.

The nonprofit relies on grants along with monetary and material donations to carry out their mission.

“Funding for human trafficking is hard to come by because there is a lot of stigma around it,” admits Gabby.

For the first time, the Sidewalk Soldiers are holding a Fall Fundraiser Quarter Auction Saturday, November 4. It will be held at Amvets Post 99 at 1123 South Brown School Road in Vandalia. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The auction will start at 6 p.m.

There will also be raffle baskets, which were donated by community members and partners, as well as concessions for people to buy.

“One hundred percent of proceeds are going back into Sidewalk Soldiers funding,” says Gabby.

Their goal is to raise $8,000 at the event.

To get involved, click here.