DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The fifth annual Shine Dayton Celebration returns to raise awareness — and funds — for a Miami Valley refugee resettlement program.

Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley and the Shine Dayton Committee present the Shine Dayton Celebration on Friday, Oct. 6, starting at 6 p.m. The event will take place at Top of the Market, located in downtown Dayton at 32 Webster Street.

The evening will be filled with live music, including a performance by Dayton Ingoma Sound, and a panel discussion featuring local refugee entrepreneurs. Food and complimentary drink tickets will also be provided.

Proceeds from the event go toward CCSMV’s refugee resettlement program, which provides services to refugees escaping persecution, war and violence. Services include placement in initial housing, cultural orientations, employment assistance and community resource information.

To find more information, visit the CSSMV website.