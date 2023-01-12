DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Family members of Cierra Chapman are pleading for the public’s help to find her after she has been reported missing for more than two weeks.

According to Dayton Police, 30-year-old Cierra Chapman was last seen in the Autumn Woods Dr. area of Trotwood around 4:30 a.m. on December 27, 2022. She was dropping off some personal items to her ex-boyfriend. Her sister, Latisha Lofton, said they knew something was wrong after going days without hearing from her.

“No matter what time of the day, Cierra is going to pick up. She could be dead asleep to the world and we could call at 2:30 and she would pick up. So for us to call her and for her not to return our call back, and then days later we call back and still no phone call, nothing, it was just kind of like, something is wrong,” Lofton explained.

Chapman’s family reported her missing on December 29, 2022. In a press conference, Major Brian Johns with DPD said surveillance video caught Chapman leaving Trotwood that morning, but that was the last time she was seen. Her car, a silver 2014 Cadillac SRX SUV, was found in Middletown on January 6, 2023. Maj. Johns said there was no reason for her to be in that area, and they did not find any evidence in the car.

Maj. Johns said Chapman could be in danger.

“Her family is very worried about her, as are we. This is very strange behavior for her. So we’re worried that something bad has happened to her,” Maj. Johns said.

The family enlisted the help of The Dock Ellis Foundation, which advocates for and supports families of missing persons. They also contacted the Attorney General’s Office and added her to the missing persons file. Jasmine Ellis, the CEO and Founder, said they launched an aggressive social media campaign to help spread the word even further.

“It’s hard. They’re trying to live their lives. It’s not normal. People usually don’t wake up having to experience dealing with a missing loved one. So it’s very hard for them to maneuver,” Ellis said.

Dayton Police, along with Chapman’s family, are now begging the community to give up any information regarding her disappearance, and hopefully bring their loved one home.

“She a fighter for real. I just can’t see if anything happens to her, she’s not going out without a fight. She’s a fighter,” Lofton said.

Maj. Johns said they checked her financial records and she has not used any money. They also took a statement from her ex-boyfriend over the phone, but they want him to answer more questions in-person. That has not happened yet.

If you have any information about Chapman’s disappearance, call Dayton Police at (937)-333-2677, or Crime Stoppers at (937)-222-STOP.

People can also contact The Dock Ellis Foundation at (888)-222-6050 or leave an anonymous tip here.