PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A Preble County sheriff’s deputy and another driver were killed in a 2-vehicle crash Monday morning in West Alexandria.

According to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Joshua Hamilton, 34, was taken to the Kettering Preble ER in Eaton but succumbed to his injuries.

Michael Gayhart II, the driver of the other vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preble County Sheriff’s Deputy Joshua Hamilton (Provided by Preble Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Hamilton’s 2018 Ford Explorer was heading south on State Routh 503 around 4 a.m. Monday when it collided with Gayhart’s northbound vehicle.

A 911 caller insisted the crash was a head-on collision, which authorities have since confirmed to be true.

Hamilton joined the Preble County Sheriff’s Department in May 2022, according to the sheriff’s department. He was initially assigned to the jail before being promoted to road patrol this past June.

He is survived by his parents and 10-year-old daughter.

Hamilton’s body was transported from the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office to Tobias Funeral Home in Beavercreek this afternoon.

Crews closed State Road 503 north of the village of Gratis, but it reopened around 10 a.m.

On social media, law enforcement agencies from across the region offered their condolensces.

“Our thoughts and condolences to Preble County Sheriff’s Office and the family and friends the Deputy who was killed in a vehicle crash early this morning,” wrote Darke County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.

“Our prayers are with the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, it’s Deputies and Staff, and especially Deputy Hamilton’s and Mr. Gayheart’s families during this heartbreakingly difficult time.” — Anna Police Department

This story is ongoing and will be updated accordingly.







Law enforcement at the Miami Valley Regional Crime Lab awaits the arrival of the body of a Preble County sheriff’s deputy killed in a crash in West Alexandria early Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (John McCance/WDTN)

Law enforcement at the Miami Valley Regional Crime Lab awaits the arrival of the body of a Preble County sheriff’s deputy killed in a crash in West Alexandria early Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (John McCance/WDTN)

Law enforcement at the Miami Valley Regional Crime Lab awaits the arrival of the body of a Preble County sheriff’s deputy killed in a crash in West Alexandria early Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (John McCance/WDTN)