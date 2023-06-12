DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center is looking to put as many shelter dogs in homes as possible through fostering this June.

“Getting a dog out of the shelter and into a foster home is a win-win, ” explained Amy Bohardt, Director of the county ARC. “The dog is able to decompress in a comfortable environment and it gives us a chance to learn more about their personality so we can make even better matches with adopters.”

According to Bohardt, shelters are overwhelming to dogs, often causing them to shut down out of fear, making it difficult to connect them with their perfect adoptive family. A release explains that the center is looking for foster families to help with dogs who are having a difficult time adjusting to the shelter as well as those in need of medical respite and puppies.

“The ARC team does a great job caring for the dogs in our facility, but there’s really no place

like home,” said Montgomery County Commission President Debbie Lieberman. “If you’re in

a position to help, please reach out to our foster coordinator. These dogs need you now.”

For more information or to sign up as a foster family, click here.