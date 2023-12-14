DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Following the Ohio Senate’s passing of House Bill 68, people across Ohio are reacting to the ban on transgender sports, and gender-affirming care for trans youth.

Supporters of the bill say it’s what Ohioans want, but LGBTQ+ advocates area calling the legislation “anti-transgender.”

2 NEWS spoke to community members who feel the passage of the bill goes too far, and that lawmakers should not be involved in a child’s healthcare decisions.

“A small group of families with transgender children has been used as a political football,” said Nicki Antonio, Ohio Senate Minority Leader.

Opponents of the bill have been pressuring state leaders like Senate President Matt Huffman of Lima.

“We don’t make laws just for the hundreds of people that come and testify. We make laws for over 11 million people,” said Huffman.

HB 68 requires public schools and universities to designate male and female sports teams. Transgender girls would be explicitly banned from playing on girl’s and women’s teams.

The bill also bans gender affirming care including “cross-sex hormones,” and surgeries like “liposuction and hair reconstruction.” The bill also prohibits healthcare providers from helping patients acquire these services in other states.

LGBTQ+ community leaders like TJ Darling are calling for DeWine to veto the bill.

“Like, you can’t play sports with people that you fit in with?” said Darling.

Darling says her journey as an intersex person is why she’s fighting for Ohio’s trans youth.

Darling was born a woman with heightened levels of testosterone, effecting her gender expression. She says this experience turned her into an advocate.

“I was so uncomfortable. No matter what I tried to do, I didn’t feel like me,” Darling said.

2 NEWS reached out to Representatives Gary Click and Jena Powell, who both introduced parts of the original bills, but have not received a response.

The decision is now in Governor Mike DeWine’s hands. DeWine has ten days to decide whether to sign it into law or veto the bill.