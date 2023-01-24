DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It has been one week since a video went viral showing a Butler Township police officer striking a woman, Laticka Hancock, multiple times in the face.

Tonight, the Butler Township Trustees met for the first time since the incident. The trustees went into an executive session eight minutes into the meeting, and afterward denied entry to media members.

The agenda said the reason to meet behind closed doors was to discuss pending or imminent legal action.

About twenty minutes into the meeting, dozens of protestors began to arrive over the arrest of Hancock. Organizers of the protest said they were late to the meeting because they were given the wrong location.

“Now we’re here at the trustees meeting, hoping that they hear our voice and see our pain, and see what the issue is,” Daj’za Demmings, a protestor, said.

“We’re calling out elected officials. We’re calling out the police department. We want to know what are your policies and procedures for police brutality?”

The officer seen in the video punching Hancock has been identified as Sargent Todd Stanley.

Stanley was placed on paid administrative leave while the incident is investigated. Protestors say this is not enough, and they want the township to take action.

2 NEWS wanted to get a statement from the Butler Township Trustees about the incident, but the door was locked during the meeting and media members were not able to get back in.