DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As gun activity in or around school buildings trends upwards, these incidents are sparking conversations around safety and prevention.

According to the National Association of School Resource Officers, there was a 300% increase in gun activity on or around school campuses at the start of the school year in 2022.

“Guns on a school campus are not a new thing, but at the levels we’re experiencing, that’s fairly new,” said Mo Canady, executive director, Association of School Resource Officers.

On Thursday, Jan. 4, staff at North Dayton School of Discovery found a loaded gun in a student’s locker. The student is now facing charges.

“This is not one of those where there’s a bigger issue that was brewing and everybody should have seen the warning. I think this just is a situation where you have a kid that didn’t make a very good decision,” said Major Jeremy Roy with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

School security experts say one of the best ways to reduce the risks of these incidents is by building positive relationships between students and staff.

“Imagine if you’re a student at a school having a level of relationship with a school resource officer or a counselor. Enough comfort in that relationship to know that they can come to them and tell them, hey, I’ve heard that so-and-so has a gun or hey, I saw a weapon,” said Canady.

NASRO just introduced a new program in collaboration with the Department of Justice called “Project Unite.” It will provide a violence prevention system in K-12 grade schools.

“We’ve designed this training to bring those teams together at tables with one another, for really two days of very intensive learning around a lot of different issues,” said Canady.

The final pilot for the program concluded last month. Now, it’s fully available to any agency that wants to host it in their schools. Find information about the program on NASRO’s website.