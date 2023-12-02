KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — A local arts center recently finished renovations and re-introduced itself to the public with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The renovation at Rosewood Arts Center took years of hard work to make sure that the community has access to the arts for years to come. The Kettering facility, located at 2265 Olson Drive, held a ribbon cutting ceremony today to mark the completion.

“This is the best art education facility in southwest Ohio, if not in Ohio,” said Mary O’Dell, director of Kettering Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts.

The Rosewood Arts Center has been a fixture in Kettering since it opened in 1985.

Classes offered include art, ceramics, photography, dance, theater and more.

“These are classes and activities we’ve been offering for quite some time, over 30 years,” said Shayna McConville, Kettering manager of cultural arts. “But we haven’t had dedicated studio space or proper equipment.”

Those activities will have a designated space, now that the center has cut the ribbon on a major renovation.

“One would not even know that they were in the same place,” said Kettering Mayor Peggy Lehner. “It’s modern, it’s state of the art. The equipment that we have is incredible.”

To get to this point has been a long process. The renovation project started in 2018, and faced some slow downs caused by supply chain issues and inflation.

The Kettering Parks Foundation initially set out to raise $1.2 million for the renovation. In the end, they raised more than $2 million.

Kettering Health Art Gallery (WDTN Photo)

“All we can do is just thank the citizens of Kettering for their financial support to this project. That’s the only way it could have been accomplished,” said Neil Smalley, president of the Kettering Parks Foundation Board.

Now people can visit the Kettering Health Art Gallery, take a class or watch a performance.

The art center is open to anyone, not just Kettering residents, no matter their level of art experience.

“The art activates your spirit, cultivates a sense of pride in the community,” said O’Dell. “It does definitely differentiate us from other communities.”

To find more information about the Rosewood Art Center, including gallery displays and classes available, click here.