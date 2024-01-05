DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Local transportation crews have been preparing for the anticipated winter weather this weekend.

“We have already been on the road. So, our crews had started last night,” said Loryn Bryson, ODOT District 7 public information officer.

ODOT says it’s important while driving in winter weather to slow down, minimize distracted driving and have a more defensive driving mindset. This includes giving snow plows space.

“Those plow trucks are much bigger than you think they are, and they do not stop as fast as you do. So, making sure to give us the room to help us be able to clear those roads to give you guys safe passage,” said Bryson.

Dayton Public Works director Fred Stovall says that despite the wild winter, they are prepared.

“We have plenty of salt. So that’s not an issue… the employees I think excited or engaged because they haven’t really had an opportunity to make any overtime money. So of course, this would be after hours,” said Stovall.

Stovall said they will be reporting around 1 a.m. to prepare for whatever weather comes. He also gave some advice for anyone planning to be on the roads this weekend.

“Be prepared to leave early for your destination if you have to go out and have to travel. We’re going to make sure the roads are safe for you to do that. But still, my suggestion leave early because you never know what other drivers may do to delay you so,” said Stovall.

ODOT and Dayton told 2 NEWS they will be making adjustments to their plans as the storm moves through the area.