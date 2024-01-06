DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The first big winter event for the season arrived in the Miami Valley Saturday morning and people on the roads faced snowy and slippery conditions.

Anytime there’s a winter weather event, Kara Hitchens, public and government affairs manager for AAA, said AAA gets more calls for roadside assistance.

“More crashes, more things happen on wet roadways than anything, and then if you add snow and ice on top of that, you know, that’s just a disaster waiting to happen,” Hitchens said.

Safe winter driving starts when your car is parked. You want to make sure you clear snow off your entire vehicle, including the top. Otherwise the snow could block your vision or fly off and impact other drivers.

Kara Hitchens said once you are on the road, slow down, give yourself extra time to get to your destination and give other drivers space.

“You’re not rushing, you’re not driving as fast, you’re not speeding,” Hitchens said.

If you do experience an emergency on the road, pull over as far as possible, put on your hazards, and stay in your vehicle with your seatbelt on before calling for help.

“That way you have the cab of the vehicle surrounding you and protecting you,” Hitchens said. “If you’re outside of the vehicle, you have no protection there.”

Hitchens also recommends you pack your car with a winter roadside emergency kit. Some items to have include:

Blanket

Gloves and warm clothing

Flashlight

Small tool kit

Kitty litter or sand

Shovel

Jumper cables

Phone charger

Snacks and water

Before you head out, make sure you are dressed appropriately for the weather.

“You throw a jacket on or something and maybe some flip flops because you think you’re just running up to the store. If you get caught out there and your car doesn’t start for some reason or you end up in a crash, you’re underdressed for the weather,” Hitchens said. “So always dress for the weather no matter how short the trip is.”

Another tip from AAA — make sure your car is road ready by checking the fluids, battery, tire pressure and tire treads throughout the winter weather season.