DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As temperatures drop, the risk of hypothermia and frostbite increases, becoming a danger for everyone inside and out.

Health officials are warning people to avoid, recognize and learn to treat these conditions.

“Hypothermia is more a general cooling of the body’s internal temperature. Some of the stages people can experience are shivering, numbness, confusion can eventually lead to someone losing consciousness as well. Whereas frostbite is more of an actual freezing of a body part,” said Lisa Pagano, operations manager of Global Medical Response in Dayton.

Hypothermia has three stages:

Mild: 90 to 95 degrees

Moderate: 82 to 90 degrees

Severe: 82 degrees (or lower)

The most at-risk when it comes to these illnesses are young children, older adults and people who have health risks.

“It can be extremely serious. So, everyone has to take precautions. Obviously, there are groups that have more need to be more careful than others, but everyone has to take precautions when the weather changes,” said Pagano.

Be on the lookout for these warning signs:

Not being able to care for or warm self (mild)

Altered mental status or consciousness, shivering (moderate)

Unconscious, not shivering (severe)

If you are experiencing symptoms or notice warning signs in others, have all wet clothing removed and avoid too hot of water for heating.

“So warm water, but not hot water, because the thought is if I’m really cold, I should do something that’s really hot to counteract that. When you actually go from really cold to really hot without enough time to kind of gradually do that, you can actually rupture capillaries within the body,” said Dr. Rukan Ahmed, family care physician with Kettering Health.

If you experience any of the stages of hypothermia or frostbite, remove wet clothing, warm up, and if symptoms worsen, call 911.