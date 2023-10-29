DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman fell off of a camel during a race at Hollywood Gaming on Saturday.

Camel and ostrich races arrived at Dayton Raceway on Oct. 28, but during one of the races, a rider fell off of a camel. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch received a call about the incident around 6:45 p.m.

2 NEWS received footage of the incident from viewer Brian Powell. The video shows the woman hanging off of the camel as it takes off for the race.

Emergency crews arrived to help the woman and transported her to a local hospital.

According to Hollywood Gaming’s Facebook page, the woman was reportedly released from the hospital with no injuries.