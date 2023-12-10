DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local veteran’s legacy was honored on Saturday with a retirement ceremony at Wright Patterson Air Force Base.

Colonel Kevin Barnes was honored on Dec. 9 for his 33 years of service in the United States Army Reserves.

In Col. Barnes’ 33 year service, he served as the assistant prosecutor for the city of Dayton, the juvenile courts magistrate for the county and so much more. But even with his long list of accomplishments, he’s not done yet.

Col. Barnes started his career at Howard University, where he was in the ROTC program. He then went on to law school in Cincinnati where he became a lawyer.

His reason for joining the U.S. Army Reserves is simple.

“I wanted to serve. You know, I had a four year scholarship at Howard University, a ROTC scholarship that had an active duty commitment associated with it,” said Barnes. “And I decided to do it. I’m glad I did. I’ve had a phenomenal career over the past 33 plus years.”

Col. Barnes has served as the assistant prosecutor for the city of Dayton, juvenile courts magistrate for the county, and serves for the Social Security Administration.

Throughout his career and all his accomplishments, as commander, he always taught one important life lesson.

“When I was in command, to very highly efficient reserve units, one of the things that I always pressed was celebrate your achievements when it comes to promotions,” said Barnes. “Make sure you recognize your promotions.”

Col. Barnes says after retirement, he plans to stay involved with the U.S. Army Reserves family, and of course — enjoy a little relaxation.

“I’ll probably travel a little more, plan writing a book or two, maybe getting involved in the Reserve Officers Association, too, to the extent that I can advocate for issues affecting reserve soldiers,” said Barnes. “Find plenty of things to do, maybe even learn how to fish.”

The retirement ceremony was held at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

2 NEWS congratulates Colonel Barnes on his retirement, and thanks him for his service.