DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Registration is now open for the seventh annual 5K color run in Springfield.

The Dye Hard 5K is a race in which participants get showered with colored powder while running or walking the route.

The race will be at the Clark County Fairgrounds located at 4401 S Charleston Pike in Springfield starting at 10 a.m. on April 30.

To sign-up, the price is $35 until April 1. The price increases to $40 on April 1 through 14, and then $45 through race day. Groups of six or more can get a $6 discount per person.

“People who sign up before April 1 get their choice of a medal or a free shirt, a color packet, and a swag bag,” said race coordinator Melissa Baker. “After April 1, participants will get a free medal, color packet, and swag bag.”

Fat Racks Smokin’ BBQ, Biscuit Boss and Southside Squeeze food trucks are all scheduled to be at the race. Spectators are welcome to attend.

The proceeds of the event will benefit Developmental Disabilities of Clark County.

You can register for the race and get more information online here.