DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A mysterious dog respiratory virus has swept the nation, but no confirmed cases have been reported in Montgomery County.

Animal experts share with 2 NEWS what to keep an eye on as this mysterious illness spreads across the country.

“We would essentially refer to it as a canine infectious respiratory disease complex, which means that there are a variety of bacteria or viruses that can go into it, but not one particular thing that’s nailed down,” said Cayla Rotenberry, doctor at Emergency Veterinarian Medvet Dayton.

Rotenberry says main symptoms include trouble breathing, lethargy, and lack of appetite. However, symptoms and the severity of them can vary.

“Chronic cough that lasts for weeks and is responsive to the ideal and like typical treatment or you can have a pet that goes really quickly having trouble breathing and progresses to something like pneumonia,” said Rotenberry.

The main ways dogs contract the virus are nose-to-nose contact and sharing food bowls.

“So, any risk you have in terms of associating with other dogs anywhere is going to be, you know, the biggest concern. So, keeping them at home and exercising them on your own as much as possible is the best,” said Rotenberry.

Being up to date on vaccines is a key part of keeping your pet safe from the virus.

Rotenberry also added, dogs who are older and have underlying health conditions are at a higher risk than other dogs.