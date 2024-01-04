DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The State of Ohio has received multiple reports of card skimmers at gas pumps.

This type of fraud can affect anyone swiping a card at a gas station, and can happen in seconds.

“You put your card in that card reader, they are getting your number instantaneously,” said Mike Brill, communications manager at the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office.

These skimmers have been reported throughout the state, including in Greene County where the sheriff’s office reported a skimmer was used to steal credit card information.

These devices can be found anywhere, but thieves mainly target gas pumps and can be found outside or inside the pump itself.

“You are not going to be able to know, necessarily, you are not going to be able to see it from the outside of the pump. A lot of times it is in the inside. So, you always have to act with precaution,” said Brill.

If you see or suspect that a card reader has been tampered with, notify the gas station, law enforcement and the county auditor’s office.

When it comes to forms of payment, Brill says it’s important to have a safeguard in place.

“We like to say that cash is king. And of course, that is going to be your safest option. Whether it’s a gas pump, whether it’s a retailer, use your credit card instead of a debit card. Oftentimes it is easier to get your money back if you are impacted by a scammer if you are using a credit card,” said Brill.

It’s also important to keep an eye on your accounts and track any activity you do not recognize. There’s no timetable on when a thief will use your information, so be proactive.

“It’s a matter of time. It could be the next day, that you may see fraudulent charges on your account, it could be a month from now, it can be six months from now. So, it’s really hard to pinpoint an exact moment that your card was skimmed,” said Brill.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office told 2 NEWS their investigation into the found card skimmer continues. They’re urging everyone to take precautions like using cash and only using pumps in plain sight of employees.