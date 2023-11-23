DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Local authorities are warning online shoppers to watch out for ‘porch pirates’ waiting to seize delivered packages.

“We have noticed an uptick in the last few years around the holidays of people having thefts from around their house,” said Matt Haines, chief deputy of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Thieves can strike at any moment, usually when residents are at work or running errands.

“It’s one of those things when people are not home then people will take advantage of it,” said James Mullins, Dayton police major.

Jessica Sands, a Dayton resident, was recently a victim of one of these ‘porch pirates.’ Her Ring camera showed the thief coming to her door and taking her package.

“This actually happened, like these were things that I ordered, it was very frustrating. We knew that it wasn’t anything super valuable, but that’s not important. It was our things that were being taken by someone. They did not know what was in there,” said Jessica Sands.

When it comes to protecting your holiday packages, consider alternative delivery options.

“Instead of having it delivered to a house when you know that you are not going to be home, you can have it delivered to an Amazon box, so on and so forth,” said Haines.

For those expecting a lot of deliveries, it may be worth it to install a security camera.

“If you have those things that you see in your video, or if you witness it in person, those are great things to be a good witness for us, and possibly track these people down and help stop this,” said Mullins.

Mullins says the quicker a report is made, the quicker they can react. People who are out stealing packages are usually out doing it all day.

The Dayton Police Department and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office say to report any thefts as soon as possible. The sooner you take action, the better.