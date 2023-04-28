DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ticket scams for various concerts have been spotted across social media. Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” is a tough one to get tickets for, and now, interested concertgoers have fallen victim to the scam.

If you are looking for summer concerts to enjoy and don’t want to waste your money on a possible fraudulent ticket seller who just has “Bad Blood,” you should know some tips before you purchase your ticket.

Eventgoers should always purchase tickets for any event directly from a verified seller. Although it may be a bit time consuming, it is also recommended that people read the policy the company has for refunding if the ticket you receive turns out to be fraudulent.

When you purchase tickets, you should always use a credit card, so you will have an increased fraud protection, compared to a debit or gift card. A consumer protection policy should be associated with those that resell tickets and registered with the National Association of Ticket Brokers.

Purchasing concert tickets on social media should be avoided to lower your chances of being scammed and out of the expected performance by your favorite artist.