DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Recorder has reported 15 times as many property fraud cases in 2023, compared to 2021.

“In 2021. When I came to the recorder’s office, I was investigating maybe one or two complaints a month. I am now looking at between two and three complaints a week,” said Montgomery County Recorder Stacey Benson-Taylor.

Officials say that criminals complete the property fraud by falsifying notaries and deeds to properties that they actually do not own. Then, they sell them to investors and homebuyers.

County leaders say that every single homeowner is at risk for this fraud.

However, some factors make properties especially vulnerable, including:

abandoned due to delinquent taxes

death of a family member

rental properties being remodeled

newly listed properties for sale

“I think inner city properties are more susceptible. We have a lot of vacant properties and properties where they’re in transition, maybe a lot of renters moving in and out. Those are going to be the first ones that people look at,” said Benson-Taylor.

State leaders say the increase is prompting state-wide legislation to slow down the number of cases. To combat the increase, the Montgomery County Recorder offers the Fraud Alert Notification System, or FAN, to keep homeowners vigilant.

“I am looking into ways in which we can change state policy. We just want to just make sure that nobody has to go through this again,” said State Representative Willis Blackshear, Jr.

Since 2018, nearly 13,000 properties have been enrolled in FAN. The system is free and notifies homeowners when a mortgage or any other action is taken against their property.

The Montgomery County Recorder says they plan to work with probate court to create an initiative to direct people, so they don’t end up in a fraud dispute. This initiative is set to roll out sometime next year.

Sign up for FAN alerts by visiting the county recorder’s website or in person on the fifth floor of the County Administration Building.