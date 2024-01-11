DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Looking ahead to winter weather means salting your driveway, servicing your furnace, and especially, preparing your vehicle.

Cold weather can impact the air in your tires, damage your tread, freeze the fluid for your windshield wipers and cause your battery to lose power.

According to AAA, emergency roadside service crews responded to nearly 274,000 calls for assistance in Ohio last year.

As cold weather settles in, it can present challenges when it comes to driving. Starting with your tires, temperature drops outside can drop the air in your tires.

“One of the most important things to do, especially early on in the winter and to get ahead of it is to not only check your tire pressures, to make sure you’re not over under inflated,” said Joshua Sawyer, Midas manager.

Sawyer says if you notice traction issues before driving in icy or snowy conditions, it’s a telltale sign to get your tires checked.

Freezing fluid is another issue drivers face as temperatures fall to the low teens. Experts say to make sure your wipers have the proper weather-rated fluid, filled to the appropriate levels.

“Some people would just be inclined to use water and think that that will work. That’s the way to definitely wreak havoc with your car. It can leave you in a weird spot where either you’re just not able to go ahead and spray it when you need to, but maybe you could freeze some lines that you did not want to freeze,” said Sawyer.

When temperatures get colder, the oil in your car thickens, causing parts to move slower and batteries to rely on more power. Avoid using your car’s heater longer than you have to, if you plan on using it for a long period of time. Experts say a portable battery jumper is also advised.

“As long as you get a good, reliable one, that is something that could save you is definitely a great thing to have in your trunk. They’re small, they’re portable and most of them are pretty quick to charge up,” said Sawyer.

To check on road and weather conditions before heading out, visit OHGO.com.