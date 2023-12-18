DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Following the winter weather advisory that was in effect for a few hours on Monday, Dec. 18, experts are emphasizing road safety and being prepared.

Shelby County EMA Director Kristy Fryman is encouraging motorists to drive slow on the roadways, even if there’s no visible snow.

“Especially as the sun goes down and it gets dark, those roads can freeze and you’ll kind of see like that black ice situation occurs here,” said Fryman.

It’s also important, says Fryman, to give snowplows and other motorists as much time as possible to merge and switch lanes.

“Basically, we want you to take your time. We want you to be safe. But we also want our public safety officials and our snowplows, crews to be safe as well,” said Fryman.

Though the winter advisory has been called off, the Ohio Department of Transportation is watching out for roads that may become icy.

“Refreeze is always a concern and so we will have crews out monitoring bridges, ramps, overpasses, just keeping an eye on the pavement to make sure that they’re really hitting any of the areas that have that a chance for a refreeze,” said Mandi Dillon, ODOT Southwest Regional public information officer.

Dillon also said ODOT has done some pretreating to roads to help maintain safe driving.

Experts say now is the time to get your car kit ready, before more storms begin to roll through the Miami Valley. According to AAA, a winter car kit should include an ice scraper, blanket or extra coat, first aid kit, flashlight, and jumper cables.

For real-time reports on weather and traffic, visit OHGO.com.