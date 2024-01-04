DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Premier Health unveiled its newest medical center today on Salem Ave. in an open house event.

The Premier Health YMCA focuses care for people in the northwest Dayton communities. It’s the first-time residents of this area have been able to get immediate care since Premier Health closed Good Samaritan Hospital in 2018.

At the open house on Jan. 4, guests were able to take a tour of the new building and hear from the company’s CEO’s about how the facility will make a positive impact for the community.

“What we are looking for out of this facility is to provide healthcare for our patients and our community here close to home,” said Diane Pleiman, president and CEO of Premier Physician Network.

The facility will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with an urgent care available with extended hours. It opens to the public on Monday, Jan. 8.