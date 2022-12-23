Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dozens of people have been stranded at Dayton International Airport after their flights were delayed or canceled due to severe weather.

“It’s too much for me,” a traveler at DIA said. “In all my years, I don’t think it has ever been this cold. I grew up here, and I don’t think it has ever been in the negatives since I’ve been alive.”

This week, many people are hoping to beat the snow and make it back in time for the holidays, but it’s not just here in Dayton.

According to officials, millions of Americans are in the grips of winter weather hitting just before Christmas.

Nationwide, people are sleeping in terminals hoping to make it back in time for the weekend, and many are trying to find creative ways to stay warm.

An employee said there are teams sent out to hand out pillows and blankets for passengers who may be stranded.

Airport officials are emphasizing the importance of tracking the status of your flight before heading to the airport and to work with your airline to make any necessary adjustments.