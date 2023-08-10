DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — There is a recall alert for a popular fruit brand.

The FDA has issued a voluntary recall for one-pound packages of organic green kiwifruit under the Zespri brand that could be contaminated with listeria.

The recalled kiwi is grown in New Zealand, exported to North America and repacked locally for sale by Zespri.

The kiwi under recall was shipped between June 14 and July 7 and sold at retail locations in Ohio, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin, according to the FDA’s recall.

Listeria is a foodborne bacterial illness that can cause serious and sometimes deadly infections in children, seniors and others with weakened immune systems.